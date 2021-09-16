Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.18% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Shares of EQL opened at $103.15 on Thursday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92.

