Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $968,000 Investment in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,829 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 64.9% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,064 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,474,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,336 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,750 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 385,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NG stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,968.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

