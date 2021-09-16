AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 million, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

