Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,882 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,399 shares of company stock worth $3,136,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

