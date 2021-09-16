Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $130.22 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -153.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.69.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

