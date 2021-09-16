Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,284 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $17,815,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Franklin Resources by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,601,000 after buying an additional 507,282 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $13,659,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

