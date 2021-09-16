Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $661.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

