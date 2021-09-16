Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Gartner by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $316.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $318.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.08 and a 200 day moving average of $237.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

