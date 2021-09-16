Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 371,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.