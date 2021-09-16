WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 36.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 89,475 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 46,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,116,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

