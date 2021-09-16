HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 44,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 305,824 shares of company stock worth $7,899,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

