State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 22,590 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,555,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $31,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,764,000 after buying an additional 797,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,621,000 after buying an additional 1,453,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

RF opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

