Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,332 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

