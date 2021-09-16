iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $20,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.51 and its 200-day moving average is $162.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

