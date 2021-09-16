Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. South State Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

