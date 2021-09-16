Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 61,329 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $6,177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Revolve Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after buying an additional 180,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

