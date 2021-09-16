Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo Sells 5,080 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,697 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

