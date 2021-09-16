NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy Sells 3,000 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $91,740.00.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

