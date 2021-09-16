Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $35.84 on Thursday. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $269.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

