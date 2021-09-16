NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong Sells 2,500 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Tong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 115,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

