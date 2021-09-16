Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 2,500 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $137.05 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Truist cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,975,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

