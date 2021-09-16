QChi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,895.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One QChi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. QChi has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $2,895.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00143977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00824368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046470 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

