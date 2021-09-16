DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

KTF opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 153.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

