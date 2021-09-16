Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) Announces Dividend of $1.88

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.88 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

