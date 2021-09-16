Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of THQ opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were worth $46,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

