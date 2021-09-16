Reviewing Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and SEA (NYSE:SE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and SEA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 95.71 -$6.72 million N/A N/A SEA $4.38 billion 39.50 -$1.62 billion ($3.39) -99.59

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sharing Economy International and SEA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A SEA 0 0 11 0 3.00

SEA has a consensus price target of $295.80, suggesting a potential downside of 12.39%. Given SEA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Volatility and Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEA has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93% SEA -26.46% -64.29% -18.11%

Summary

SEA beats Sharing Economy International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games. The E-Commerce segment manages third-party marketplace through Shopee mobile app and websites that connects buyers and sellers. The Digital Financial Services segment includes a variety of payment services and loans to individuals and businesses through SeaMoney. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Li, Gang Ye, and Jing Ye Chen on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

