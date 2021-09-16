Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $223.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.13. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.