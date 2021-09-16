OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGC. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.93.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

