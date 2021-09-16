Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of New Gold to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.45.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

