REGENXBIO Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of RGNX opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after acquiring an additional 899,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 870,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 235,216 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.