Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 315.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.