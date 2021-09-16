Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

