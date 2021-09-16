Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRDM. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,534 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FRDM opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

