Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,101,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

MTD stock opened at $1,561.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,515.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,342.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $945.00 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

