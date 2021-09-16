Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 10.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 228,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in General Mills by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

