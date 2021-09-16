Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Organogenesis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.