UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,696 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 36.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.