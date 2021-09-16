Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

VCYT stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,806 shares of company stock worth $902,405. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

