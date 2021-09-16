Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 28,924 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Seres Therapeutics worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $134,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

