WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 41,230 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,230 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.41% of Co-Diagnostics worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $1,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 533.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,203 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $279.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of -3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

