Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.21% of Bloom Energy worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,922 shares of company stock worth $1,053,098 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BE stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

