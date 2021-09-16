Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 266,741 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.