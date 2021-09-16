Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 65,175 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,175 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

NYSE:DFS opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.