Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $10.85 Million Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 554,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 1.53% of Global Ship Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $158,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $915.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

GSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

