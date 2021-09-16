Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 460 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $211,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 225,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

