HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot stock opened at $679.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $637.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.06 and a 52 week high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock worth $8,366,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

