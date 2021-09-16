Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WestRock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

WRK stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

