Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $63.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

