First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.57 and last traded at $169.65. Approximately 34,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 61,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

