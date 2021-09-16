Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Down 1.5%

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 307 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.09). Approximately 212,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 384,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.75 ($4.15).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £432.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.26.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £525.30 ($686.31). Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,530 in the last 90 days.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.